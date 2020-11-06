Hairston, Jeffrey
2001 - 2020
Jeffrey Trevon Hairston, age 19. Sunrise April 24, 2001 and Sunset November 1, 2020. Private Visitation and Funeral Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at True Love Ministries, 1634 Minnesota Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com