Glassner, Jeffrey L.

1956 - 2020

Jeffrey L. Glassner, age 63 of Palm Bay, FL passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH on October 27, 1956 to Harry and Marion Glassner. Jeffery is survived by his loving wife Mell; his daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Somerville, Elise (Mark) LaPierre, Alexandra Leandres and Antoinette (Darius) Leandres; his grandchildren, Cameron, Anthony and Emily. Sisters, Cathy Stilson and Christie Kieswetter; his brother, Glen Glassner; his Aunt Jean Rache as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay 321-724-2222.



