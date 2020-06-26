Jeffrey L. Henson
Henson, Jeffrey L.
Jeffrey L. Henson, age 57, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. 1981 graduate of Columbus South High School. Avid Michigan Wolverine Fan, Jeff loved music, especially Kiss. Preceded in death by parents Mary and Frank, brother Rick and sister Lori. Survived by wife, Patricia; step daughter, Leah; "baby sister", Denice (Tim) Moore; nieces and nephews, Nikki, Josh, Cherie, Shane and Junebug; several great nieces and great nephews; Uncle Mike (Darlene) Stevens and Aunt Sheila Stevens; Uncle Norman Warner; sister-in-law, Patty Wood; numerous cousins. Friends received Tuesday 12-2pm at The MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial at Forest Cemetery, Circleville, at a later date. Family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Grant Medical Center. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

