Lewis, Jeffrey
Jeffrey William Lewis, age 50, of Hilliard, Ohio, died on April 20, 2020 after a courageous 3 year battle with thyroid cancer. Jeff was born on February 1, 1970 in Lakewood, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife, Susan; dogs, Zooey and Miley; brother, Scott Lewis (Nicole); niece, Myla; nephews, Mason and Miles; Aunt Elaine and Uncle Doug Conde; multiple cousins; sister-in-law, Kat Goliver; father-in-law, Paul Goliver; and numerous dear friends. Preceded in death by mother Ethel Dean. Jeff was an accomplished home brewer for over 20 years. Winning awards at the local, state, and national levels for more than 18 years. His brewing awards included a gold and silver medal in the National Homebrew Competition, two-time grand prize winner of Pilsner Urquell's Master Homebrewer Competition, bronze medal recipient in the US Beer Open Cup where his home brew competed against commercially produced beers, multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals from the Ohio State Fair, and numerous others. In 2014 The National Homebrew Association used Jeff's Schwarzbier recipe for their AHA Big Brew. Jeff was a 1988 graduate of Toms River South High School and a 1992 graduate of Princeton University with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. He received a diploma from the American Brewers Guild in its Intensive Brewing Science and Engineering Program. Jeff was a certified beer judge, earning the rank of National with the Beer Judge Certification Program. Jeff was Vice President of A.C.I. Recycling Industry for 28 years, where he was known for his integrity, wit, knowledge and friendships. Jeff was a lifelong Jets fan, avid soccer player and Crew fan. The family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of their friends and family, and will not have a public service at this time. Instead, a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020