Boulton, Jeffrey M.
1962 - 2019
Jeffrey M. Boulton, age 57, of Pickerington, died unexpectedly in August, 2019. Jeff was retired from Newark AFB following over 30 years of service. He will be deeply missed and is survived by his parents, Robert and MaryBeth (Peterson) Boulton; two sisters and two brothers; seven nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on October 19th at the Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston in Columbus, Ohio with visitation starting at 2:00 PM. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019