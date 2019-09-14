The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Jeffrey M. Boulton


1962 - 2019
Jeffrey M. Boulton Obituary
Boulton, Jeffrey M.
1962 - 2019
Jeffrey M. Boulton, age 57, of Pickerington, died unexpectedly in August, 2019. Jeff was retired from Newark AFB following over 30 years of service. He will be deeply missed and is survived by his parents, Robert and MaryBeth (Peterson) Boulton; two sisters and two brothers; seven nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on October 19th at the Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston in Columbus, Ohio with visitation starting at 2:00 PM. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019
