Mechwart, Jeffrey
1950 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Mechwart, 69, passed away on March 25, 2019 after an extended illness. Jeff was employed with EMH&T for 36 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur H. and Faye M. Mechwart and nephew, Greg Mulbarger Jr. Jeff is survived by his loving partner, Beverley Charles; sister, Sharon (John) Morris; nephew, Adam (Lynda) Mulbarger; great-nephew, Austin Mulburger, great-niece, Jamie (Sonny) Robinson; aunt, Rosemary Beach; and many cousins and lifelong friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1-2PM the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230; where a Memorial Service will begin at 2PM. The family requests NO FLOWERS please, but rather donations may be made in Jeff's name to a . To share memories, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019