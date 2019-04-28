|
Mills, Jeffrey
1963 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Mills, age 56, of Grove City, OH born February 22, 1963, in Ft. Knox, KY, and passed away April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Lawrence & Freda Mills, Chester & Lucy Stover, and Aunt Patty Mills. Survived by parents: Larry Mills (Teresa) and Barb Eastman (Don); Brother Mike Mills (Ursula); Sisters Myree Mills and Kris Eastman Davis (Jack); Niece Alaina Adams (James); Nephew Caymen Mills; Aunts: Mary Franklin, Betty Stanley (Ernie), Sue Wilson; and many cousins and friends. Jeff attended St. Paul's Lutheran School (K-5) in German Village and Grove City High School, Graduated class of '81. Jeff loved all sports. Avid bowler since childhood and had several perfect 300 games. Jeff also loved horse racing. Worked many years at Beulah Park and Scioto Downs. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and memorial service at 7:00 p.m. where friends and family will be encouraged to share their favorite memory of Jeff. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2215 Citygate Drive, Suite A, Columbus, OH 43219. Many thanks to the staff at Monterey Nursing Home for their loving care of Jeff. Donations: <https://www.lls.org/central-ohio> To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
