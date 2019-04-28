Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Mills Obituary
Mills, Jeffrey
1963 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Mills, age 56, of Grove City, OH born February 22, 1963, in Ft. Knox, KY, and passed away April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Lawrence & Freda Mills, Chester & Lucy Stover, and Aunt Patty Mills. Survived by parents: Larry Mills (Teresa) and Barb Eastman (Don); Brother Mike Mills (Ursula); Sisters Myree Mills and Kris Eastman Davis (Jack); Niece Alaina Adams (James); Nephew Caymen Mills; Aunts: Mary Franklin, Betty Stanley (Ernie), Sue Wilson; and many cousins and friends. Jeff attended St. Paul's Lutheran School (K-5) in German Village and Grove City High School, Graduated class of '81. Jeff loved all sports. Avid bowler since childhood and had several perfect 300 games. Jeff also loved horse racing. Worked many years at Beulah Park and Scioto Downs. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and memorial service at 7:00 p.m. where friends and family will be encouraged to share their favorite memory of Jeff. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2215 Citygate Drive, Suite A, Columbus, OH 43219. Many thanks to the staff at Monterey Nursing Home for their loving care of Jeff. Donations: <https://www.lls.org/central-ohio> To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now