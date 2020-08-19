1/1
Jeffrey Myers
1944 - 2020


Jeffrey Alan Myers, of Worthington, OH, born October 5, 1944, in Galion, OH, passed away the morning of August 16, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Harry Myers and Mary (Marsh) Myers. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gretchen (Luidens) Myers; his sister, Marsha Myers; niece, Molly (Myers) Richard (Shaun); and great-niece, Delaney Richard. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 24. Because of COVID-19, services will be private for family only. A celebration of life will be held later. Please join the service via webcast at 11am on Monday the 24th at www.Schoedinger.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, www.midohiofoodbank.org, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
live stream
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

