Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Jeffrey P. Willey


1952 - 2019
Jeffrey P. Willey Obituary
Jeffrey P. "Jeff" Willey, age 67, of Baltimore. Services 10:30a.m. Thursday, December 12, The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, Newark. Passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born October 31, 1952. Jeff was the Vice President of Operations at Waxman, Incorporated in Groveport, OH. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. Memorial contributions to the Athletic Advancement Fund / The Ohio State University, payable to The Ohio State University Foundation, Fund number 307676, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
