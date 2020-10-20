Russell, Jeffrey
1962 - 2020
Jeffrey Duwarren Russell, age 57, of Columbus, Oh, born November 2, 1962 was sent home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Friday, October 9, 2020. Jeff was a well-known individual. To know him, was to love him. Making others laugh came so naturally for Jeff. He is preceded in death by his parents Ottis and Ethel Russell, his sons Dawann and Deshawn Jones, brother Malcolm Russell Sr. and sisters Wyzetta Moore and Stephanie Mathews. He leaves to cherish his memories to his spouse, Alice Smith; his children, Tamika Jones, Jeffrey (Hunter) Carter-Sully, Shequetta (Dedra) Ricks, Tanisha Jones, Tiffany Smith and Kevin Cook; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The family of Jeffrey would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness, prayers and Condolences. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1pm on Friday, October 23, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Visit Jeffreys tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com