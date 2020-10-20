1/1
Jeffrey Russell
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell, Jeffrey
1962 - 2020
Jeffrey Duwarren Russell, age 57, of Columbus, Oh, born November 2, 1962 was sent home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Friday, October 9, 2020. Jeff was a well-known individual. To know him, was to love him. Making others laugh came so naturally for Jeff. He is preceded in death by his parents Ottis and Ethel Russell, his sons Dawann and Deshawn Jones, brother Malcolm Russell Sr. and sisters Wyzetta Moore and Stephanie Mathews. He leaves to cherish his memories to his spouse, Alice Smith; his children, Tamika Jones, Jeffrey (Hunter) Carter-Sully, Shequetta (Dedra) Ricks, Tanisha Jones, Tiffany Smith and Kevin Cook; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The family of Jeffrey would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness, prayers and Condolences. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1pm on Friday, October 23, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Visit Jeffreys tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
01:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved