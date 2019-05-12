Pearce, Jeffrey S.

1956 - 2019

Jeffrey Steven Pearce, born on February 5th, 1956. On May 8th, 2019 God called him home. He graduated from Johnstown-Monroe High school in 1974, Served Honorably in the US Navy and retired from the US Postal Service. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Pearce; his brother, Greg Pearce; and his nephew, Ian Pearce. He is survived by his mother, Lora Pearce; his best friend and wife, Kathy Pearce; his children, Alina Pearce, Aaron Pearce, and Melanie (Jared) Hertenstein; step-sons, Joseph and Jesse Jacob; sisters, Lisa (Doug) and Diana Pearce; brother, David (Robin) Pearce; his four grandchildren; as well as his aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 14th from 5-8pm at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230; where a Funeral Service will be, Wednesday May 15th at noon, with visiting an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

To see full obituary, please visit, www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019