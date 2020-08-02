1/
Jeffrey Swick
1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Neil Swick, 61, Columbus, formerly of Hebron, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Newark following a brief illness. He was born December 2, 1958 in Newark, the son of the late Neil and Charlotte (McMullen) Swick. Jeff was a graduate of Lakewood High School, class of 1977, and had retired after a long career with DCSC and DSCC in Columbus where he worked as an analyst and programmer. Jeff was an avid sports fan, die-hard Cincinnati Bengals and Reds fan, along with The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed classic rock. He was proud of his record as a multi-gallon blood donor with the American Red Cross. He also enjoyed bowling. He is survived by his sisters Shelly (Irvin) Small of Hebron, Mary (Art) Grashel of Mt Vernon, Joanna Swick of Mt. Vernon, brother Scott (Laura) Swick and several nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents. Honoring Jeff's wishes, he will be cremated and inurned with his parents in the Hebron Cemetery. A private graveside service will be held for his family at a later date. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Jeff and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com and leave a message of comfort for Jeff's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
