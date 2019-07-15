|
Vandegriff, Jeffrey
1964 - 2019
Jeffrey A. Vandegriff, age 55, of Canal Winchester, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 29, 1964, in Columbus. Jeffrey worked for the State of Ohio for 20 years in I.T. most recently for the Department of Commerce. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to play guitar. Jeffrey was a loving and hardworking father who cherished time spent with his boys. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Vandegriff; sister, Valerie Vandegriff. Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Nan Vandegriff; sons, Nicholas and Joshua Vandegriff; mother, Sondra Vandegriff; sisters, Tammy (Ed) Johnson, Tracey Vandegriff; nephews, Firas (Chantel) Alnemer, Aris (Amanda), Christopher, Ethan Pace, Richie Johnson; nieces, Sarah Alnemer, Brittany (Josh) Burns; great nieces and nephews, Little Chris, Mason, Hudson, and Brayden Alnemer, Alex, Cayden Burns. Family and friends may visit 10-12:00pm on Wednesday, July 17, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service, officiated by Pastor John Romig, will follow at 12:00pm. Interment Union Grove Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019