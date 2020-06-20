Winnestaffer, Jeffrey
1954 - 2020
Jeffrey Winnestaffer, age 65, of Canal Winchester, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born July 4, 1954 to the late Ernest and Mary Winnestaffer. Jeff was an avid card player, as well as loved playing board games and watching his grandchildren play soccer and baseball. Jeff is survived by his son, Jordan (Tiffany) Winnestaffer, and their sons, Keagan and Kallen; son, Jered Winnestaffer and his son, Gabriel; son, Justin Winnestaffer and his children; brothers, Ernest Joseph (Marcia), Jim (Sue), and John (Diane) Winnestaffer; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held 10am-12pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 12pm. All COVID 19 guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
1954 - 2020
Jeffrey Winnestaffer, age 65, of Canal Winchester, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born July 4, 1954 to the late Ernest and Mary Winnestaffer. Jeff was an avid card player, as well as loved playing board games and watching his grandchildren play soccer and baseball. Jeff is survived by his son, Jordan (Tiffany) Winnestaffer, and their sons, Keagan and Kallen; son, Jered Winnestaffer and his son, Gabriel; son, Justin Winnestaffer and his children; brothers, Ernest Joseph (Marcia), Jim (Sue), and John (Diane) Winnestaffer; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held 10am-12pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 12pm. All COVID 19 guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.