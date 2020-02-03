Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd
Jenifer DeWitt


1956 - 2020
Jenifer DeWitt Obituary
DeWitt, Jenifer
1956 - 2020
Jenifer R. DeWitt, age 63. Sunrise November 26, 1956 and Sunset February 1, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the DEWITT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
