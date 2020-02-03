|
DeWitt, Jenifer
1956 - 2020
Jenifer R. DeWitt, age 63. Sunrise November 26, 1956 and Sunset February 1, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the DEWITT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020