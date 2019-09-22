|
|
Toth, Jenifer
Jenifer Toth would like to let you know that her work here is done. On September 21, 2019 she received a call, sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment offers her a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be gardening, riding her motorcycle, chasing birds and reading to her heart's content, although all of those who love her here will miss her humor, extreme loyalty, and friendship. Jenifer was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Nancy Toth; and by her sister Eileen (Bob) Shilling. Surviving are her sisters Alberta Knaack and Melanie (Bob) Krsak. Jenifer was the aunt to Kevin Knaack, Joan Miller, and Albert Krsak. Jenifer was the great-aunt to Stefan Knaack, Grace Miller, and Alexis Krsak. Jenifer is also survived by her dear and loving friend Ellen Vosler. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Contributions may be made out to SOS of Ohio Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3121 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Jenifer's tribute video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019