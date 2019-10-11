|
|
Innis, Jennie L.
1934 - 2019
Jennie L. Innis age 85, passed away on October 10, 2019. Retired from AT&T. Survived by sons, Bill (Annette) Carrel, Scot (Amy) Carrel; grandchildren, Chelsea, Kristen, Christopher, Michael; brothers, Jack Parfitt and Jim Parfitt. Friends received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 3-7 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST., where Funeral Service will be held at 11am Wednesday. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign the on-line condolences please visit, www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019