The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Marjorie Cross


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jennie Marjorie Cross Obituary
Cross, Jennie Marjorie
1922 - 2020
Jennie Marjorie Cross of Upper Arlington joined her late parents, Jennie and Jack Yerman, and husband, Jack Lee Cross, on April 9, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1922, in Niles, Ohio. Marge graduated from The Ohio State University with a MS in Nursing and a MA in Health Education while working as a school nurse in the Upper Arlington School System. Marge loved school nursing and helping others. She lived a full life attributing her longevity to acceptance, forgiveness and gratitude. She is survived by children Jennifer Cross (Ted Beidler) and John Cross (Carolyn Kesler). Private family services. Please honor Marge by making someone else's life a little easier through acts of kindness. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now