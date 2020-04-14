|
|
Cross, Jennie Marjorie
1922 - 2020
Jennie Marjorie Cross of Upper Arlington joined her late parents, Jennie and Jack Yerman, and husband, Jack Lee Cross, on April 9, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1922, in Niles, Ohio. Marge graduated from The Ohio State University with a MS in Nursing and a MA in Health Education while working as a school nurse in the Upper Arlington School System. Marge loved school nursing and helping others. She lived a full life attributing her longevity to acceptance, forgiveness and gratitude. She is survived by children Jennifer Cross (Ted Beidler) and John Cross (Carolyn Kesler). Private family services. Please honor Marge by making someone else's life a little easier through acts of kindness. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020