Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle Church
1783 E. 23rd Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle Church
1783 E. 23rd Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Moore


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Moore Obituary
Moore, Jennie
1926 - 2019
Jennie Moore, age 93. Sunrise April 10, 1926 and Sunset October 6, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1783 E. 23rd Ave. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave.. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MOORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now