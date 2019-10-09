|
Moore, Jennie
1926 - 2019
Jennie Moore, age 93. Sunrise April 10, 1926 and Sunset October 6, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1783 E. 23rd Ave. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave.. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MOORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019