Jennifer Clippinger
1955 - 2020
Clippinger, Jennifer
1955 - 2020
Jennifer Clippinger, 64, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Primrose Assisted Living. She was a retired kindergarten teacher from Gahanna-Jefferson Local Schools with 35 years of service. Jennifer had a passion for early childhood education, and was also an avid baker who cherished her time with family and friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Clippinger; daughters, Caroline (husband Josh Boggs) Clippinger and Rebecca Clippinger; grandson, Ethan; brother, Jeff (Ann) Davis, and nephews Mitchell and Donovan Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Juanita Davis. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. The immediate family will hold a private graveside service, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to The James Cancer Hospital, at The James Fund for Life (giveto.osu.edu). To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
