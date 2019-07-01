The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Jennifer Crossley Obituary
Crossley, Jennifer
Jennifer Lynn Crossley, age 50, of Columbus, passed away June 30, 2019. Survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael Crossley; parents, Frank and Rita Jones; brother, Jeffrey (Darla) Jones; sister-in-law, Cassandra Crossley; nieces and nephews, Emma Jones, John Jones, Samantha Rickerl and Allen Hogan. 1986 Graduate of Fairmont East High School, Kettering, OH and received a BA from Capital University. Friends will be received 1-3 and 4-6 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH with a service to follow at 6 PM. Full obituary may be viewed at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
