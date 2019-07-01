|
Crossley, Jennifer
Jennifer Lynn Crossley, age 50, of Columbus, passed away June 30, 2019. Survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael Crossley; parents, Frank and Rita Jones; brother, Jeffrey (Darla) Jones; sister-in-law, Cassandra Crossley; nieces and nephews, Emma Jones, John Jones, Samantha Rickerl and Allen Hogan. 1986 Graduate of Fairmont East High School, Kettering, OH and received a BA from Capital University. Friends will be received 1-3 and 4-6 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH with a service to follow at 6 PM. Full obituary may be viewed at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019