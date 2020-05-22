Johnson, Jennifer

Jennifer Lauri (Flinn) Johnson, 71, of Worthington, passed away suddenly May 15, 2020. Jennifer was born on August 15, 1948 to Charles and Anna (Light) Flinn and is preceded in death by her sister Peggy, brother Johnny, and nephew Michael. She is survived by daughter, Laurin (Marc); son, Brenton (Cathy); grandchildren, Sophia (Michael), Breanne, Ian, Brooke; brother, Darryl (Meredith); sister, LouAnne (Gary); and many nieces and nephews. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Jennifer's mission was "to always be in service to others". If you knew her, you knew this to be true. She always saw the best in everyone and loved us with all of her heart and soul. Jennifer was the long time Director of the Columbus Cultural Arts Center and retired in 2012. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in her name to the Friends of the Columbus Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. JJ, you will be forever in our hearts.



