Davis, Jennifer Katherine
1958 - 2020
Jennifer Katherine Davis, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jennifer was born on November 20, 1958 in Morgantown, WV to John and Joyce Kady. She graduated from Westland High School and continued her education in Early Childhood Development at Columbus State. She worked many years helping children grown in day care. She was an avid reader. Jennifer loved being social and her family. Preceded in death by her parents, son Justin Kady and sister Gretchen J. McClincy. Survived by her husband, Dana "Bud" Davis; daughter, Madison Jones; granddaughter, Jae Kady-Lapastinky; step-mother, Patty Kady and step-father, Andy Russell; brother-in-law, Tim McClincy; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with gathering 2-3pm prior at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020