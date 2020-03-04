Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
313 N. State St
Westerville, OH
Jennifer Louise Barr, age 64, of Westerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mark Anthony Barr; children, Jeffrey Mark Barr, Justine Kathleen Barr, Allison Janaye Barr-Bryant, Alexandra Leigh Barr-Seidi; and 9 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 5:30-8pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7 at 10 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, OH 43082. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
