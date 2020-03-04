|
|
Barr, Jennifer L.
1955 - 2020
Jennifer Louise Barr, age 64, of Westerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mark Anthony Barr; children, Jeffrey Mark Barr, Justine Kathleen Barr, Allison Janaye Barr-Bryant, Alexandra Leigh Barr-Seidi; and 9 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 5:30-8pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7 at 10 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, OH 43082. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020