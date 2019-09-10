|
|
Batteiger, Jennifer L.
Jennifer L. Batteiger, 41, of Westerville, passed on Sept. 9, 2019. She was born on Aug. 12, 1978 in Columbus to Richard and Sheryl (Tedrow) Batteiger. Her father preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother; and 2 brothers, David (Jacqueline) Batteiger, and Thomas Batteiger; Uncle Ronald Batteiger who was her Guardianl and several aunts, uncles and 2 nieces; special friends, Candi, Cheri, Vicky, and Pam. Special nurses, Bobbie, Donna, and Marlo, and the excellent staff at Morning View, St Ann's and Riverside. A visitation will be held from 9-11am on Friday, Sept. 13, with a memorial service at 11 at the Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd, Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209, or visit www.spinabifidaassociation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019