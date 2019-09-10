Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Jennifer L. Batteiger


1978 - 2019
Jennifer L. Batteiger Obituary
Batteiger, Jennifer L.
Jennifer L. Batteiger, 41, of Westerville, passed on Sept. 9, 2019. She was born on Aug. 12, 1978 in Columbus to Richard and Sheryl (Tedrow) Batteiger. Her father preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother; and 2 brothers, David (Jacqueline) Batteiger, and Thomas Batteiger; Uncle Ronald Batteiger who was her Guardianl and several aunts, uncles and 2 nieces; special friends, Candi, Cheri, Vicky, and Pam. Special nurses, Bobbie, Donna, and Marlo, and the excellent staff at Morning View, St Ann's and Riverside. A visitation will be held from 9-11am on Friday, Sept. 13, with a memorial service at 11 at the Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd, Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209, or visit www.spinabifidaassociation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
