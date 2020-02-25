|
|
Arthurs, Jennifer Lee "Buckett"
1979 - 2020
Jennifer Lee "Buckett" Arthurs, age 40, passed away unexpectedly February 17, 2020. Born June 11, 1979 in Chillicothe, OH to Paul Arthurs Sr. and Florence Johnson. Preceded in death by step dad Wilburn Johnson Jr., step mom Patricia Richmond, and brother Chad. Survived by her children, Justice, Logen, Serenetee, Kaeden, and Karlee; granddaughter, Jaylee; parents, Paul Arthurs Sr. and Florence Johnson; sisters, Charlie-Ann, Misty Dawn and Sandra Richmond; brother, Paul "Bub" Arthurs; stepchildren, Kristopher Jude and Destinee Foster; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 6-8PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, where the funeral will be Thursday at 11AM. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020