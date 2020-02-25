Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Arthurs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lee "Buckett" Arthurs


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Lee "Buckett" Arthurs Obituary
Arthurs, Jennifer Lee "Buckett"
1979 - 2020
Jennifer Lee "Buckett" Arthurs, age 40, passed away unexpectedly February 17, 2020. Born June 11, 1979 in Chillicothe, OH to Paul Arthurs Sr. and Florence Johnson. Preceded in death by step dad Wilburn Johnson Jr., step mom Patricia Richmond, and brother Chad. Survived by her children, Justice, Logen, Serenetee, Kaeden, and Karlee; granddaughter, Jaylee; parents, Paul Arthurs Sr. and Florence Johnson; sisters, Charlie-Ann, Misty Dawn and Sandra Richmond; brother, Paul "Bub" Arthurs; stepchildren, Kristopher Jude and Destinee Foster; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 6-8PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, where the funeral will be Thursday at 11AM. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -