Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
3400 Michigan Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Mangino, Jennifer
Jennifer L. Mangino. Beloved wife of Michael Mangino for 19 years. Devoted mother of Michael and Thomas Mangino. Cherished daughter of David and Brenda Hixon. Adored sister of Emily (Matt) Patrick. Dear aunt of Maxwell. Jennifer died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 41. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church, 3400 Michigan Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given to the Ronald McDonald House. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
