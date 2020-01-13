Home

Jennifer Phillippi Obituary
Phillippi, Jennifer
It is with great sadness that on January 11, 2020 Jennifer Nicole Phillippi peacefully passed away. Jenny, 40 years old and life-long resident of Hilliard, Ohio was a kind-hearted soul who loved her family, friends, and of course her cats. Jenny was always willing to offer help to others and possessed a genuine spirit. During her career in social work, she took great pride in helping the less fortunate deal with life's challenges. She is survived by her mother, Deborah Phillippi; father, James Phillippi; brothers, James (Mary) of West Jefferson, Brian (Karen) of Hilliard, Robert (Laura) of Cincinnati. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Haley, Corey, Andrew, Alyssa, Michael, Paul, Luke and Cameron. The family will privately mourn the loss of Jenny and celebrate the happiness that she brought to our lives. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
