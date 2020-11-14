Rudolph, Jennifer
Jennifer Lee Rudolph (McCormick), age 49, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born on October 2, 1971 at a United States Army base in Frankfurt, West Germany, Jennifer was a graduate of Pickerington High School and in 1995, The Ohio State University. She married Joseph Rudolph in 1997 and together they raised their three children in Dublin. Jennifer dedicated her life to being a nurturing and loving mother. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband Joseph Rudolph and her children Joey, Abby and Jacob Rudolph. Also surviving are her mother Vickie Hall (Scott), her father Robert A. McCormick (Lisa), grandmother Mabel Edwards, brother Robb McCormick (Kylie), sister Rachel McCormick, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Judy and Joseph Rudolph, brothers-in-law Rob Rudolph (Susie), Tim Rudolph, and Kevin Rudolph (Jill); and nieces and nephews Owen and John McCormick, Sophie, Phoebe and Jack Rudolph, Hayden Wheeker, and Ben and Sydney Rudolph. She leaves behind many other loving members of the McCormick and Rudolph families. Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer Edwards and Esther and Charles McCormick, and by her brother Christopher (Kris) McCormick.
Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN-PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH 43064 (614)-733-0080. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED AND GUESTS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK WHILE AT THE FUNERAL HOME. ATTENDANCE INSIDE THE FUNERAL HOME WILL BE LIMITED IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE OF OHIO GUIDELINES.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00a.m. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church in Dublin, Ohio. ATTENDANCE AT MASS IS LIMITED TO FAMILY ONLY. Live-streaming of the Mass will be available at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church Facebook page. Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks, Celebrant. Burial services will be held for the family immediately after the Mass at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society by gifting online: www.nationalmssociety.org
. Or to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) by gifting online: www.donate.nami.org
.
Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com
to share a favorite memory of Jennifer or to send your condolences to her family.