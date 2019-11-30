The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Jennifer Jones Stephenson, 55, of Columbus passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 31st, 1964 to Deborah (Diehl) and Bernard F. Jones both of Columbus. She attended Bexley High School and graduated from Landmark School in Prides Crossing, MA in 1983. Jenny received a license from the Charleston Cosmetology Institute in Charleston, SC and was a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Debbie and Barney Jones, grandparents and uncles. She is survived by Ric Stephenson; daughters, Abby and Kelsey; sister, Sarah (Matt); brother, J.B. (Laura); nieces, Sarah and Maggie; nephew, Gus; aunts, Loretta and Jan; cousins, Tammy (Chris), Logan, Anders, Noah, Bill (MaryKay), Katie, Ali, Maddy, Karen, James, Susan and many additional extended family members. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6th at 2:30pm at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory to Broad Street Presbyterian. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Midtown Chapel. To share a fond memory or condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
