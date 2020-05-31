Ames, Jenny

1959 - 2020

Jenny Lynn Ames, age 60 of Grove City, Ohio went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Jenny was preceded in death by her father Ronald Ames and brother Daniel Ames. She is survived by her mother, Paula Ames; sister, Laura (Lolly) Anthony, brother-in-law, Thomas Anthony, beloved nephews, Matthew and David Anthony. Also special family friend, Mark Basil, who remained devoted to Jenny her whole life. Jenny was a gifted musician; she started taking piano lessons at age 8 and voice lessons at age 12. She was a piano accompanist for the Grove City High School Symphonic choir, she played for many classmates for OMEA solo and ensemble contest. She was a soloist in the Grove City Symphonic choir and a flaggette in the Grove City Marching Band. She performed in a Touch of Class, the Grove City High school Show choir its premier season in 1978. Jenny was a 1978 graduate of Grove City High School. Jenny received a full scholarship to the Fred Waring Choral Camp in Pennsylvania the summer of 1976 and toured Europe with the Ohio Youth Chorale the Summer of 1977. She was a finalist in the NATS Midwestern Regional choral competition the Winter of 1978 at BGSU. She studied vocal performance at OSU for two years. She studied at Eastern Kentucky University for one year, with a dual major of vocal performance and music education. Jenny sang for 2 seasons in the Columbus Symphony Chorus and sang in the Shepherds Choir at All Shepherds Lutheran Church in the 90s. The only thing Jenny loved more than music was her family, she was a doting Aunt to Matthew and David Anthony. She loved OSU Football parties, family gatherings, coffee and the Anthony dogs! She is already dearly missed. A celebration of life service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Broadway in Grove City sometime this summer, Father Philip College officiating. We will announce the details personally to friends and family in a few weeks. In lieu of flowers, Contributions can be made to All Shepherds Lutheran Church, 6580 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035, or Canine Companions for Independence, 4989 Ohio 37, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Until we meet again Jenny, sing with the Angels! We love you.



