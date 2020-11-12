Renkert, Jenny Lou Craig
1928 - 2020
Jenny Lou Craig Renkert, passed on, peacefully, in her home in The Chelsea, Columbus, OH, on November 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband George, and her devoted son-in-law Ed Wheaton. She is survived by her children, Craig (Barb) Renkert of Bend, OR, and Cathy Wheaton, Columbus; as well as loving grandchildren, Rob (Jennie Baker) Wheaton, Jenny (Trevor) Hanhilammi, Amy (Dan) Zeitler, Kate (Mark) Troyer, Jeffrey Nygren and Danny Nygren. Some of the brightest lights in her life were her eight great-grandchildren, Danny and Penny Wheaton, Adam and Allison Hanhilammi, Daniel and Arden Zeitler, Harold and Louise Troyer. Our family has chosen to celebrate Jenny Lou's life privately, but please visit www.schoedinger.com
The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to The Upper Arlington Community Foundation, GFR Memorial Fund, 3600 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington OH 43221.