Lodge, Jenore
1924 - 2019
Jenore Kathryn Lodge, age 95, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Preceded in death by father Joseph V. Brown and mother Jewel Brown White, brother John Vincent Brown and husband William W. Lodge. Survived by children, Gweneth Lodge Toney, Janice Lodge (Larry) Roberts, Greg (Diana) Lodge, Kimberley Lodge Cole, Jon (Jodi) Lodge; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. A member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington; graduate of high school in Xenia, Ohio at the Ohio Soldiers' & Sailors' Orphans' Home. She was a Registered Nurse and worked well into her 80's. She was an avid Buckeyes Fan, especially Basketball and Football. She was a wonderful devoted mother; better known as Best Mom Ever. She loved gardening and she was a fabulous cook. The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren making sure that she remembered them with cards on special days and holidays. Friends may call 11am-12pm Friday, July 5 at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, where service will follow at 12pm. Pastor Bonnie Gerber officiating. Interment at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneral home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Association of Ex-Pupils, 650 Elliot Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019