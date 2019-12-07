|
Shough, Jere Robbins
1941 - 2019
Jere Robbins Shough, age 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Jere Robbins Shough was born on January 23, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Jack G. and Frances (Horstmann) Shough. Mr. Shough served three years (1963-1966) in the United States Marine Corps which included a tour during the Vietnam War. For 42 years he worked at Columbus Southern Power. He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Shough, son Duane Perry and daughter Rinda Walls. He is survived by son, Brian Shough; daughter, Jill (Jeffrey) Craft; sister, Janice (Charles) Hays; brother, James A. (Sally) Shough, Jeff (Sue) Shough, all of Columbus, OH; many nieces and nephews. Mr. Shough was a dedicated Ohio State University fan, an avid animal lover, and maintained a strong interest in the medical research of Parkinson's Disease. He held a strong faith and lived his life according to the Golden Rule, "do unto others as you would have them do unto you." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Shough's name to the Columbus Animal Humane Society or . A special thank you to those at Capri Gardens and Kobacker House for their love and care shown to Mr. Shough during these past months. Love and appreciation to the Hays family (Jan, Charlie, Cheryl) and Tina Levan, who did not leave his side during this difficult time. Family will receive friends from 4-7PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with a burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, 3840 Sunbury Road, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019