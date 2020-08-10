1/
Jeremy Ayers
1973 - 2020
Ayers, Jeremy
Jeremy M. Ayers, 47, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, passed away at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's. He was born on July 31, 1973 in Columbus, OH to Paul (Michelle) Ayers and Alice (Adams) Ayers. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Mt. Perry, OH. On June 15, 1996 he married his high school sweetheart Dezi (Willett) Ayers and she survives in Wapakoneta. Survivors include 3 children; Officer Karli Ayers of Cleveland, Private Zavier Ayers, and Karissa "The Favorite" Ayers, both at home; 5 siblings, Paul Ayers, Zadoc Ayers, Nickie (Josh) Billings, Jessie Ayers, Christine Ayers; a brother-in-law, Donny (Renna) Willett; a sister-in-law, Danielle (Ricky) McCallen; a mother-in-law, Karen (Bill Baker) Willett; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeremy received a degree in broadcasting and was known as Moshin' Man. He was the Business Owner of a Stanley Steemer Franchise. He enjoyed golf, slinky toys, music, and anything in which his kids were involved. Jeremy devoted his life to his wife and kids. A celebration of life will be held at Wapakoneta Country Club Saturday, August 22 from 3-6pm. The family strongly urges that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Wolf-PAC at wolf-pac.com or to the Wapakoneta High School Girls Soccer program c/o Wapakoneta High School. The Ayers family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Wapakoneta Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
I will never forget the childhood memories of Jeremy.He was a fun kid to be around and grew into a true business and family man..We will truly miss you and will pray every day for your family..Love you Paul and Michelle
Chuck and Tammy Price
Family
August 8, 2020
Paul my heart is absolutely breaking for you. I am so sorry to hear this. Jeremy was such a wonderful guy. I am here for you any time. Prayers for the man above to help bring you comfort at this terrible time.
Deborah Buffalo
Family
August 8, 2020
I had both of your children in fourth grade! Outstanding character for both of them! I am sorry for your loss. Andrea Zwiebel
Andrea Zwiebel
Acquaintance
