|
|
Caylor, Jeremy
1974 - 2019
Jeremy Paul Caylor, age 44, passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of Easter on April 21, 2019. Jeremy is survived by his parents, Joyce Poling Strohm and John Earl Caylor Jr.; and his children, Brandon, Haley and Gabriel Caylor; fiancé, Andrea (Nikki) Ferguson; brother, Chad Strohm; and sister, Jordan Caylor; grandmothers, Ramona Caylor, Shirley Jones and Louise Poling; step-father, Charles Strohm; uncles, James Caylor, Bill Hall (Kim); aunt, Debbie Silverman (Fred); nephew, Taylor Strohm; numerous cousins; fiancé's children he loved as his own, Tori Ferguson and Bianca Straughter. Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandfathers John E. Caylor and Robert Poling, aunt Diane Martin, cousin Robert Silverman, great grandmother Jessie Smith. Jeremy was born November 13, 1974 at Mount Carmel West in Columbus, Ohio. Jeremy was a 1993 Graduate of Groveport Madison High School. He went on to Earn his Bachelor of Science in Project Management from Franklin University. Jeremy served his country in the United States Army (Specialist E4). Jeremy was a long-term member of Bricklayers Local #55. Jeremy was a dedicated employee of Smoot Construction holding multiple positions with increasing responsibilities to a project manager / Self Performance Estimator. Jeremy had a love for camping, fly fishing and guns. He was always known for his work ethic and didn't mind putting in long hours of hard work to accomplish task and all his goals. Jeremy always lived by a few words. He would say "Blood and Land are the only things that matter because those are the two things that will always be there for you." Blood meaning family and land meaning home. Jeremy's three children have requested to include some of their special memories: BRANDON, "My favorite memory with my Dad is baseball. We spent hours practicing and going to games, learning how to pitch and catch. My dad spent a lot of time teaching me not be afraid of the ball." HALEY, affectionately known as "Kate" by Jeremy, said "When we were at Magic Mountain playing games together, I remember we were so happy. After that we were in the car and he talked about how I am growing up so fast and we told each other we loved each other". GABRIEL: "I was very proud of my dad when he gave me his stop watch. I had been talking about having one for a while. I will always remember my Dad's love because he was always a great dad to me." Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. The funeral is scheduled for 10am on Friday, April 26, 2019, at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL located at 1346 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Interment to follow in Groveport Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeremy's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to a fund that has been setup for Jeremy's children. For information on the fund please contact 614-347-9889.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019