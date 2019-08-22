|
|
Hamilton, Jeremy
1980 - 2019
Jeremy Edward Hamilton, 39, of Westerville, passed away August 20, 2019. Jeremy was born May 20, 1980 to Kim and Sue (Murphy) Hamilton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles especially with his daughters, craftsmanship of many trades, all types of music, automotive sports, The Ohio State Buckeyes, spending time with his dog Bugsy, friends and family. Jeremy enjoyed passing on knowledge of appliances and skilled labor while working in the family business. His personality and unique sense of humor kept anyone who met him laughing and smiling. Jeremy will be deeply missed by his children, Emalynn Sue Hamilton and Madilynn Mae Hamilton; parents, Judy Sue Hamilton and Kim Edward Hamilton; brothers, Joshua Robert Hamilton, Kyle Andrew Hamilton and Michael Robert Murphy; girlfriend, April Marie Combs; along with many other family, friends and all the lives he touched. Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandmothers Judith Sue Murphy and Patricia Mae Taylor. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4-7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, with a memorial service to follow at 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton Family for Jeremy's daughters. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019