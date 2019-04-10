The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Jeremy Miller Obituary
Miller, Jeremy
1986 - 2019
Jeremy D. Miller, age 32, of Plain City, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 7179 Avery Rd. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
