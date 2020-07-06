Jeremy Obenauf

Obenauf, Jeremy

Jeremy S. Obenauf, 47, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born to the late Brad Obenauf and Susan (Fogg) Obenauf Moore. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Susan Obenauf Moore and Don Moore of Beverly Hills, Florida; two daughters, Katrina Obenauf and Kendall Obenauf, both of Hilliard, Ohio; and domestic partner, Martha Hoctor of Dublin, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 2p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. Family and Friends will be received on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1p.m. until the time of service at 2p.m. on Friday. Please feel free to wear your favorite sport attire. Preferred memorials can be given to the girls' education fund with checks payable to Susan Obenauf Moore or to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. All donations please send to the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home – 520 N. 2nd St. Decatur, IN 46733. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store