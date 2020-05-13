Draper, Jermaine

1972 - 2020

Jermaine Thomas Draper, age 48, of Columbus, Ohio went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 11, 2020. Jermaine spent the majority of his adult life working alongside his father at their company, T&D Demolition, servicing central Ohio. Upon becoming ill, Jermaine always maintained a positive attitude and enjoyed the simplest things in life. One of the greatest joys of his life, was the birth of his son, Jermaine "L.J" Draper Jr. Jermaine is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rhonda M. Smith-Draper, Mother, Pearl Terrell (Harold), Son, L.J, Step-Children; Brittney & Austin Lane, Step-Grandson, Anthony Lane, Brothers; Robert Wilson (Latonya), Jerome (Margie) Carter, Sister, D'Naneka Terrell, Mother in Law, Marion Smith, Sister in Law Tanya Smith, close friends; Mark Coles and Lynn Hairston and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by Grandparents; Thomas Draper and Pearl Fair, Father, Murphy Terrell.



