Jermar Watters
1987 - 2020
Watters, Jermar
1987 - 2020
Jermar Watters, age 32. Sunrise July 23, 1987 and Sunset June 22, 2020. Public Visitation 5-7pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WATTERS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
