Altman, Jerold

1933 - 2019

Dr. Jerold Henry Altman, age 86, of Columbus passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital with family by his side. He was born January 23, 1933 in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel and Natalie (Levy) Altman. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Arline (Harris) Altman; daughter, Pamela Helene Altman; son, David Howard Altman; beloved grandchildren, Jack Samuel Stein and Sydney Cassidy Altman. Also survived by his twin sister, Regina Altman Rosenfield, Miami. FL; a niece, Annette Rosenfield Adams and many friends, colleagues and patients.

Dr. Altman was a private practicing psychiatrist for over fifty years and an Emeritus member of Grant Healthcare Services and Mount Carmel Healthcare Center. Dr. Altman attended Ohio University; received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and his Doctorate in Medicine from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1963. He completed his training with an internship at Grant Medical Center, 1963-1964; University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Residency Program 1964-1966 and Psychiatry Residency at The Ohio State University Harding Hospital, 1966-1969. Among his professional associations, Dr. Altman was a Diplomate of American Board of Forensic Medicine, member of American Psychiatric Association and past President and member of Neuropsychiatric Association of Franklin County. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Jewish Community Center, 1125 College Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209. Interment in the Temple Israel section of Green Lawn Cemetery. Shiva will be observed from 4:30- 6:00 pm Thursday at their home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Temple Israel, 431 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215 or the , in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Jerry's family. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215 Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 24 to July 25, 2019