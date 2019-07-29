|
Beach, Jerome "Jerry"
1935 - 2019
Jerome "Jerry" Beach, age 84, lived a full life until a brief illness took him on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Jerry was born on February 27, 1935 in Middleport, Ohio to Charles E. and Katie Beach. He retired from the State of Ohio after 28 years of service with 22 years with the prison system. Jerry loved spending time hunting and fishing with friends and family. Jerry was a member of Apache Bow Hunters, COAHC and OBA. Preceded in death by his wife Sandra and brother Roger (Alice) Beach. Survived by his daughter, Jeri (Kevin Lines) Miller; son, Mark (Jo) Beach; grandchildren, Ryan, Erin, Cole, Trenton and John; step-grandchildren, Taylor, Timothy and Trevor; nieces, Lesley (John) Haignere and Kimberly Provance; and many friends. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at HEART and HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 2, 2019. Entombment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Apache Bow Hunters, 1710 Linnet Ave., Columbus, OH 43223.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019