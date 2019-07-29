The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Beach


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jerome "Jerry" Beach Obituary
Beach, Jerome "Jerry"
1935 - 2019
Jerome "Jerry" Beach, age 84, lived a full life until a brief illness took him on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Jerry was born on February 27, 1935 in Middleport, Ohio to Charles E. and Katie Beach. He retired from the State of Ohio after 28 years of service with 22 years with the prison system. Jerry loved spending time hunting and fishing with friends and family. Jerry was a member of Apache Bow Hunters, COAHC and OBA. Preceded in death by his wife Sandra and brother Roger (Alice) Beach. Survived by his daughter, Jeri (Kevin Lines) Miller; son, Mark (Jo) Beach; grandchildren, Ryan, Erin, Cole, Trenton and John; step-grandchildren, Taylor, Timothy and Trevor; nieces, Lesley (John) Haignere and Kimberly Provance; and many friends. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at HEART and HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 2, 2019. Entombment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Apache Bow Hunters, 1710 Linnet Ave., Columbus, OH 43223.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now