Hatem, Jerome Edward
1959 - 2019
Hatem June 2, 2019. Jerome Edward Hatem of Aspen Colorado was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 28, 1959 to Thomas and Kathryn (Hutchison) Hatem. In addition to his parents, his sister Kathryn Jean Hatem preceded him in death. Jerry is survived by his daughters Tamsin Pargiter and Tessa Pargiter-Hatem, their mother Jane Pargiter, and his brothers and sisters: John of San Rafael, CA, Barb Hatem-McGee (Kevin McGee) of Oshkosh, WI, Jim (Chris), Rick, and Jeff, all of Columbus, Rob (Mary) of Kansas City, MO, Ron BonaHatem (Suzy) of Cincinnati, and Tom (Tracy), Joe, Mike (Tracy Hutchings), and Mary, all of Columbus. His aunts, Irene Vernon and Mary Couden, and his uncle, Paul Hutchison, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. Jerry was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend. A skilled craftsman and talented chef, he enjoyed skiing, biking and playing as well as coaching rugby in Aspen. Jerry was fortunate to have created a close-knit community of teammates and friends in Aspen. He was also an adventurer, willing to travel across the country or across the ocean to visit family, friends, and mates. He especially enjoyed working on the "farm" in Creola, OH, pitching in wherever he saw fit. Jerry loved to live life to the fullest. Many of his Family, his Friends and his Mates celebrated Jerry's life at the Mountain Chalet in Aspen, Colorado on Monday, June 17, 2019, followed by a Community reception at Su Casa Restaurant. Family, friends, and mates are also invited to join us at the "farm" in Creola on Saturday, July 27 from 11:00 - 6:00 p.m. as we continue to remember and celebrate Jerry's life. Please email [email protected] for driving directions and additional information. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Football Club, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, The Aspen Ski Company, and Mountain Rescue Aspen. We also give special thanks to Jerry's community of teammates, friends and family for all of their support during this difficult time. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Tamsin and Tessa Fund at Alpine Bank (600 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen CO 81611), or to the Jerome Hatem Scholarship Fund at Aspen Community Foundation (455 Gold Rivers Court, Suite 515, Basalt, CO 81621), created by the Gentlemen of Aspen RFC for Aspen area rugby players pursuing post-secondary education, or to United Way of Vinton County (PO Box 541, McArthur, OH 45651-0541). Services provided by Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service, Grand Junction, CO.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019