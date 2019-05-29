|
Goffos, Jerome
Jerome "Jerry" (Goff) Goffos, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Cambridge Rehabilitation Center. Jerry was born September 18, 1947, son the late Pauline and Raymond Goffos. He was a registered nurse, having worked in various hospitals including Mount Carmel in Columbus and at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Jerry was an avid reader and a regular visitor to the library. He also enjoyed visiting art museums and was teaching himself to play the ukulele. He is survived by his loving sister, Terri (Don Brown) Dankovic of Cambridge; a brother, Dan (Mary) Goffos of Cortland, Ohio; nephews, Daniel Goffos, Jr., and Christopher (Kristine) Goffos; a great nephew, Luke Goffos; a niece, Alexa Goffos; as well as several aunts, many cousins and a good buddy, Scott Maust. Calling hours will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-7 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7, conducted by Pastor Caleb McClure. Private burial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the many nurses, technicians and staff of Cambridge Rehabilitation Center, and Hospice of Guernsey, for their special attention to Jerry and care during his several months there. Jerry's online tribute wall may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019