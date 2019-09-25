|
Goldman, Jerome "Jerry"
1948 - 2019
Jerome "Jerry" S. Goldman, age 71, born in Brooklyn, NY, passed away on September 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Irene and Leonard Goldman and brother Dr. Daniel Goldman. He is survived by his wife, KJ; and children, Jamie (Nick) Dernick, Shelby Goldman (Drew Kuzan), Jennifer Goldman (Andrew Hedge), T. Alex Colles and Dustin (Shelby) Goldman. His treasured grandchildren who were the light of his life, London Goldman, Harper Dernick, Kaydence and Chase Colles; nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Kevin (Mary) Dye. Jerry graduated from Capital University Law School and practiced law for over 40 years in Central Ohio. His never ending smile and quick wit will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, September 27 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn. Shiva will be observed immediately following the services at the Goldman residence. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in his memory to Grant Cancer Care Foundation www.foundation.ohiohealth.com or Temple Beth Shalom www.tbsohio.org . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019