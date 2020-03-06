|
|
Hackman, Jerome
1925 - 2020
Jerome Hackman, 94, passed away March 6, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Survived by his cherished wife, Linda Katz Hackman; six loving children, Audrey Hackman, Michael (Caroline) Hackman, Steven Hackman, Amy (Doug) Stefanko, Mia (Ralph Smith) Hackman, Eric (Jennifer) Wasserstrom; six wonderful grandchildren, Justin and Gabrielle Hackman, Michael Herwald, Chloe, Phoebe and Wendy Wasserstom; and adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife Justine Hackman, parents Morris and Anna Hackman, brothers Jack (Francis) Hackman and Martin Hackman, sister Ethel (Stanley) Novak, daughter Cheri Wasserstrom. Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Sunday, March 8 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Hackman residence on Sunday following the service until 8pm, Monday and Tuesday evenings from 5-8pm. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020