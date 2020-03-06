Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 E. Main St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Hackman residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Hackman residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Hackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Hackman


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Hackman Obituary
Hackman, Jerome
1925 - 2020
Jerome Hackman, 94, passed away March 6, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Survived by his cherished wife, Linda Katz Hackman; six loving children, Audrey Hackman, Michael (Caroline) Hackman, Steven Hackman, Amy (Doug) Stefanko, Mia (Ralph Smith) Hackman, Eric (Jennifer) Wasserstrom; six wonderful grandchildren, Justin and Gabrielle Hackman, Michael Herwald, Chloe, Phoebe and Wendy Wasserstom; and adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife Justine Hackman, parents Morris and Anna Hackman, brothers Jack (Francis) Hackman and Martin Hackman, sister Ethel (Stanley) Novak, daughter Cheri Wasserstrom. Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Sunday, March 8 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Hackman residence on Sunday following the service until 8pm, Monday and Tuesday evenings from 5-8pm. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -