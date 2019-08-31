|
Pinson, Jerome
Jerome Scott Pinson, age 54 of Johnstown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He is survived by his sons, William Andrew(Ariel), Pataskala. Joseph Kenneth Bailey(Amanda), Columbus. Grandchildren Kieran, Zaiden, and Xander. His mother, Glenda Etterling, Johnstown. Sisters, Jennifer White (James), Croton, Joyce Pinson, Sunbury, Kristy Litteral,Delaware, Cheryl Walters(Kerney), Galloway, Beth Mobley (Chet), Delaware and Robin Van Dyke, Delaware. As well as many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his father,Ralph Lee Pinson and his wife, Barbara, Galena. Brothers, Jeffrey Pinson, Croton and Henry Turik, Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am at Johnstown Baptist Church, 450 S. Main St, Johnstown, 43031. Lunch will follow the service. ALL are welcome!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019