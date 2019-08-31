Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Pinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Pinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Pinson Obituary
Pinson, Jerome
Jerome Scott Pinson, age 54 of Johnstown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He is survived by his sons, William Andrew(Ariel), Pataskala. Joseph Kenneth Bailey(Amanda), Columbus. Grandchildren Kieran, Zaiden, and Xander. His mother, Glenda Etterling, Johnstown. Sisters, Jennifer White (James), Croton, Joyce Pinson, Sunbury, Kristy Litteral,Delaware, Cheryl Walters(Kerney), Galloway, Beth Mobley (Chet), Delaware and Robin Van Dyke, Delaware. As well as many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his father,Ralph Lee Pinson and his wife, Barbara, Galena. Brothers, Jeffrey Pinson, Croton and Henry Turik, Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am at Johnstown Baptist Church, 450 S. Main St, Johnstown, 43031. Lunch will follow the service. ALL are welcome!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.