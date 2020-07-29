1/
Jerome Steward
1994 - 2020
{ "" }
Steward, Jerome
Jerome T. Steward born on March 28, 1994 to Robin M. Steward and Jerry A. Perkins in Columbus, Ohio. Jerome unexpectedly departed this life on July 19, 2020 at the age of 26. He is preceded in death by grandmother, Carmen J. Steward, grandfathers Herman G. Perkins and Michael J. Brinkley. Jerome leaves to cherish his memories; his loving parents, Robin M. Steward and Jerry (Janel) Perkins; grandmother, Mary Alice Perkins; grandfather, Connie L. Genous; siblings; Jerry Deon Perkins (Lashawna Talley), Jazzmin Steward (Kevin Latham), Jalea (Tyree) Ellis, Trinity Johnson and Jaela Perkins; one niece, one nephew; girlfriend, Kasha Frazier. Also, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Jerome was deeply loved and will truly be missed. A Walk-through Visitation will take place from 6-8pm Thursday, July 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held, Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12:00pm. Both services will be held at Apostolic Faith Temple, 1634 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Apostolic Faith Temple
JUL
31
Service
12:00 PM
Apostolic Faith Temple
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 29, 2020
To Mary Alice Perkins and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. You will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.
Leenisha Stennis
